Lower pass marks for TET for all categories, demand candidates

COIMBATORE: Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates requested the state government to reduce pass marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all categories from 82 to 75. The demand follows the government decision to lower pass marks for the Scheduled Tribe category from 82 to 60.

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) notification released on August 11 shows the revised pass marks — 60 (40%) — for ST category candidates from the earlier 82 (55%). This concession would apply to the upcoming TET which will be held on November 15 and 16, said candidate P Mohanraj of Pollachi in Coimbatore.

"TRB did not notify on what basis the marks were reduced, but we welcome this move," he told TNIE.

"But, there was no concession for candidates from the SC, SC(A), BC, BC(M), MBC, DNC, and persons with disabilities categories in the notification. As per the norm, the candidates from these categories should get a passing score of 82 out of 150 in the TET," he added.

"But, we have also been demanding for 10 years that the Tamil Nadu government should reduce the TET pass marks from 82 (55%) to 75 (50%) like other states. Several candidates struggle to clear the test due to the tough questions and are unable to work at private schools without a TET qualification," he said.

Mohanraj further said that if TET pass marks are reduced to 50%, it would be helpful for candidates to join teaching positions in private schools and temporary teaching positions in government schools because a passing eligibility score would be sufficient.

Another candidate, R John in Coimbatore, told TNIE, "A passing score of 40% is enough for people in the SC, ST, and differently abled categories in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and 50% of marks is sufficient for other categories. In Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc, 50% is the pass mark for all categories except General."

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu generally has set the pass marks at 55% of marks for all categories. He requested the state government to consider reducing TET pass marks from 55% to 50% commonly considering candidates' welfare.

Repeated attempts to reach the top officers from TRB went in vain.