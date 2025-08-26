8 firefly species feel at home in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) provides a conducive habitat for nearly eight firefly species, according to a study – which is first of its kind in the state – carried out by Tamil Nadu forest department’s Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (Research, Training and Education) about the insect’s diversity, distribution, habitat and their ecology in ATR.

The study was carried out for a period of 10 months between May 2024 and March 2025 under the annual plan operations 2023-24 in 10 different locations within the ATR. This was to understand the assemblage of firefly species, seasonal changes in their population, environmental conditions in the lightning bug’s habitats and their genetic diversity.

According to S Senbagapriya, Deputy Director of AIWC, “Eight firefly species, namely Abscondita perplexa, Ab. terminalis, Asymmetricata humeralis, Curtos sp. 1, Curtos sp. 2, Lamprigera sp., Pyrocoelia sp. and one unidentified sp., were collected during the study. The phototactic movement behaviour of A. perplexa was studied and the results clearly showed that fireflies preferred darkness and avoided six colours, namely blue, green, yellow, orange, pink and red. White light was neither preferred nor avoided by the fireflies.”

She said, “Studies on fireflies’ habitats, preferred environmental conditions, and interactions with other organisms help us understand the ecosystem health and develop strategies to conserve firefly habitats and maintain ecological balance.”