Chennai, first city in state to adopt biodiversity index

CHENNAI: To boost urban sustainability, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday released the City Biodiversity Index (CBI) for Chennai, making it the first city in the state to adopt this globally recognised framework. The index, also known as the Singapore Index, helps cities assess their biodiversity assets, set conservation priorities, and integrate ecosystem health into urban planning.

Developed in collaboration with ICLEI South Asia, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and state departments, the index uses 23 indicators to measure native biodiversity, ecosystem services, and governance. For its baseline year of 2024, Chennai scored 38 out of 72 points across 18 indicators. While the score highlights areas for improvement, the city also demonstrated strong ecological resilience.

Chennai earned its highest scores for the proportion of natural areas (20.12% of the city’s landscape comprises wetlands, forests, rivers, beaches, and marshes), connectivity of ecosystems (with wetlands and rivers still linked in a functioning network), and bird diversity in urban areas (90 species recorded in built-up spaces, thanks to the city’s location along the Central Asian Flyway).

Chennai’s unique ecological lungs - Guindy National Park, Pallikaranai Marsh (a Ramsar site), IIT-Madras’s dry evergreen forest patch, and the Theosophical Society campus - continue to act as irreplaceable green refuges amid rapid urbanisation. These areas not only shelter species such as blackbuck, spotted deer, and over 115 bird species, but also provide carbon sequestration, groundwater recharge, and urban cooling benefits that are vital for climate resilience.