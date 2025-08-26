CM Stalin opens Chennai Institute of Journalism

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated Chennai Institute of Journalism (CIJ), funded by the state government, that will offer a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism course in Tamil and English, from the present academic year, at its campus near Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.

Later in the day, the CM also inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects set up for imparting education at a total cost of over Rs 50 crore.

An official release said the government has made an allocation of Rs 7.75 crore for establishing CIJ, which has been founded to impart a journalism course in line with emerging technological advancements at an affordable cost to students from diverse backgrounds.

The institute will also enter into agreements with international educational institutions, enabling students to prepare themselves for the rapidly changing technological era. The students admitted to the course this year interacted with the CM on Monday.