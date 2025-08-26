Farmers stir against sugar mill for availing loans in their names completes 1,000 days

THANJAVUR: Monday marked the 1000th day of continuous protest by farmers who supplied sugarcane to the Tiru Arooran Sugar Mills at Tirumandangudi, demanding action all those, including the erstwhile management of the mill, who took loans in the name of farmers prior to 2019 when the mill was closed.

Since then, farmers have been staging protests in front of the private sugar mill. On Monday, a group of farmers tried to stage a protest near the Kumbakonam court complex. As there was no permission to protest at the place, the farmers were stopped by police personnel and an altercation ensued.

Following this, the police detained 12 farmers and lodged them in a marriage hall. Meanwhile, another group of farmers staged a protest near the Bhakthapuri traffic island located near the court complex. They raised slogans that the loan amount in the name, which was availed by the erstwhile management, needed to be written off so that they could avail fresh loan.