IIT Madras develops antibiotic susceptibility testing device

CHENNAI: Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a cost-effective, chip-based device capable of quickly determining whether bacteria is resistant or susceptible to antibiotics.

Unlike traditional antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) methods, which typically take 48 to 72 hours, this new microfluidic device delivers results in just three hours. Designed for speed, affordability, and ease of use, the innovation is expected to transform diagnosis and treatment in low-resource healthcare settings.

Named '?-µD', the innovation features screen-printed carbon electrodes integrated into a simple lab-on-chip setup. By eliminating the need for expensive metals and complex manufacturing, the device remains affordable and user-friendly. Its accessible design makes it especially suitable for small clinics and rural healthcare settings, where rapid and reliable diagnostics are crucial.

The device is based on Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) and was developed by a team led by Prof S Pushpavanam, YBG Varma Institute Chair, professor in the department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras.