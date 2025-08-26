Madras HC appoints SIT to investigate kidney trafficking racket in TN

MADURAI: Expressing its displeasure over the failure of the state government to register an FIR in connection with the recent kidney trafficking incidents in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appointed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Prem Anand Sinha, to probe the racket and directed the team to file a progress report before the HC in a month.

A bench comprising justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan criticised the state for not having shown enough sensitivity towards the issue, although it is related to the life of citizens.

Even after the court repeatedly pointed out the gravity of the issue and the need to file an FIR, the state continued to hesitate citing statutory bar, it said.

Although Additional Advocate General (AAG) M Ajmal Khan and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, in response to the court’s oral instructions to suggest names for forming an SIT, submitted a list of police officers, the judges were disappointed.

Stating that the list failed to inspire the court’s confidence, the judges secured another list from the government through the Additional Registrar General of the court, based on which the judges appointed an SIT headed by IGP Sinha and comprising four SPs — N S Nisha of Nilgiris, N Silambarasan of Tirunelveli, Dr K Karthikeyan of Coimbatore and B K Arvind of Madurai — to probe into human organ trafficking, especially kidney trafficking, in TN.