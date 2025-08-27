Puducherry residents petition PWD over sewage mixing with drinking water

PUDUCHERRY: Residents of Sudhana Nagar on Tuesday petitioned the Public Works Department (PWD), alleging that sewage has been seeping into the drinking water supply in their area, causing health problems.
People from Sudhana Nagar, Nainarmandapam, Murungapakkam and Velrampattu, all under the Mudaliarpet constituency, said the problem has persisted for two years. They alleged that water supplied through PWD pipelines is contaminated and appears brown in colour. Despite repeated complaints to the constituency MLA and officials, no action has been taken, they added.
Over 50 residents gathered at the PWD head office and met Chief Engineer K Veeraselvam, carrying bottles filled with murky water. Displaying the samples, they asked officials, “How can we drink this? Many residents who consumed this water have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.”
Former Puducherry Municipality councillor A Sathyaraj, who led the delegation, told TNIE, “A few months ago, a new overhead water tank was commissioned to supply water to these areas. Though new pipelines were laid, the old ones were not removed. Sewage water is entering through leaks in the old lines and mixing with the new supply.”
He claimed that in the past three weeks alone, at least 16 people had suffered from diarrhoea and received treatment in hospitals. “If this continues, it may lead to serious health hazards in the coming days,” he said.
Following the protest, the chief engineer assured the residents that immediate steps would be taken to address the issue and said a team of officials would inspect the affected areas the same evening. The residents dispersed after his assurance.