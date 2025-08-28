RTE quota: Private schools ordered not to collect fees from EWS students

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Matriculation Schools (DMS) has directed private matriculation schools not to collect fees from children from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) who secured admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

It also stated in a circular that schools should not force students to pay the fee and District Educational Officers (DEOs) for private schools in all districts have been asked to monitor schools to ensure they are not collecting fees from students.

This directive was issued recently to all matriculation schools following several complaints that private schools were forcing parents to pay tuition fees.

Welcoming this move, a functionary from Manavar Kalvi Urimmaikkana Kootttamaippu in Coimbatore told TNIE that private schools have the right to seek tuition fees from the state and central governments, not from students admitted under the RTE.

He alleged school authorities have intensified collection of fees from parents, claiming both the state and central governments have stopped reimbursing schools for the RTE admissions for the last two years.