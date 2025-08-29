Catch-22: Fishers seek TN government help as ‘protected fish’ haul seized at Thengapattanam harbour

KANNIYAKUMARI: Deep-sea fishermen from the coastal regions, particularly Thoothoor and Enayam, have sought the state government’s intervention against the forest department’s seizure of their catch citing the presence of protected species, which are allegedly netted only as bycatch.
The demand comes on the heels of the forest department’s seizure of the whole catch from three trucks at Thengapattanam fishing harbour on August 19. Two loads of bigeye thresher, some manta ray both declared “protected” under schedules 1 and 4 of the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act, 2022 — and a few unidentified sharks and fish were seized by the TN Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, said forest officials. Three cases under section 51 of the Act have been registered against three truck owners, and a penalty of Rs 10,000 each has been imposed on them, sources said.
S Paul Victor, president of Social Education Centre at Marthandamthurai, said the fishermen in Thoothoor and Enayam regions only use permitted fishing equipment. The catch of the fishermen net is their livelihood, said Fr Malbin Soosai, director of Alaigal — working for the welfare of Thoothoor fishermen.
He said fishermen cast their lines and nets in deep sea at night and could differentiate the species only after they reel the nets back in. All the fish would die by the time they reach the shore, and they could not single out the protected species, which only amount to a small portion, he said, urging the government to allow the fishermen to sell their catch. Sources said that as merchants dread purchasing protected species, some fishermen keep the catch in mechanised boats at Thengapattanam fishing harbour.
Meanwhile, International Fishermen Development Trust president P Justin Antony said the recent amendments to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and their implementation have been posing significant challenges for the fishing communities. “It’s our humble prayer that the centre consider the livelihood of the fishermen, involved in their traditional profession without harming the ecological system,” he added.
Forest officials told TNIE that they would continue their actions, which are taken as prescribed by the law.