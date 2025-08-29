CM Stalin credits infrastructure, skills push for TN’s industrial rank

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said Tamil Nadu has emerged as the “powerhouse of India’s industrial workforce” under the Dravidian model of governance, citing the Union government’s Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 that ranked the state first in industrial employment. The survey showed that Tamil Nadu accounts for 15.24% of all factory workers in the country.

He credited the achievement to stable law and order, a favourable business climate, reliable infrastructure, and investments in skilling. Stalin also used the data to counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, stating that even the BJP-led centre’s own survey recognised Tamil Nadu’s strength in manufacturing and employment generation.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the ASI report was the “best rebuttal” to opposition claims.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu recorded 11.19% economic growth after 14 years, with manufacturing driving the state’s development model.

“While other states focus on investment numbers, we focus on jobs. One in every six factory workers in India is from Tamil Nadu, even though we make up just 5-6% of the population,” he said. Tamil Nadu also topped the country in the number of factories, with more than 40,100 units. Rajaa said this reaffirmed the state’s position as both the talent capital and manufacturing capital of India.

As per the ASI survey released by the Union government on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has retained its position as India’s largest hub for industrial employment.