Nallampalli farmers seek pastures lost to SIPCOT land acquisition

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Nallampalli urged the administration to take steps to allocate 700 acres of pasture lands that were acquired for the SIPCOT industrial complex. While 924 acres were acquired, only 200 acres have been allocated in Pennagaram, and we request that the 700 acres be provided in Nallampalli taluk.

Nearly seven years ago, the land acquisition for the SIPCOT industrial complex began in Dharmapuri and was completed a few years ago, with over 1,724 acres being acquired for setting up industries there. During the acquisition, over 924 acres of pastures, crucial for animal husbandry, were lost. Farmers in Nallampalli, who participated in the agriculture GDP, said, "They are greatly affected by the loss of pasture lands and urged the administration to compensate farmers with new pastures in Nallampalli."

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan from Nallampalli said, "Only 200 acres have been provided by the revenue department. The pasture was lost in Nallampalli, but the compensation was provided in Pennagaram. How will farmers from Nallampalli benefit from this? The sudden loss of pastures has greatly impacted farmers' livelihood. Immediate efforts should be taken to provide the remaining 724 acres as pastures. This will greatly aid animal husbandry in the area."

Another farmer, S Jeyakumar from Nallampalli, said, "Over the past few years, we have not been allowed to graze in the forest area, and we started supplementing our livestock with feed and straws. This is not as good as feeding them wild grass in pastures, so livestock are slow to gain weight. While selling meat, we lose profits. So, designating pasture lands is crucial for farmers."

Officials in the Animal Husbandry department said, "The revenue department is taking the necessary steps, and land would be allocated."