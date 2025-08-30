Join TN’s efforts to renew federal spirit of Constitution: Stalin to CMs

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need to reinforce the federal foundations of India since the delicate balance of powers have gradually tilted in favour of the union government over a period, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday called upon his counterparts in other states and leaders of parties across the country to join Tamil Nadu’s efforts to renew the federal spirit of the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to all CMs and party leaders, Stalin appealed to them to contribute to the work of the High-level Committee on Union-State Relations constituted by Tamil Nadu. He requested them to respond to a detailed questionnaire prepared by the committee through the portal hlcusr.tn.gov.in. Stalin also urged his counterparts to direct the departments concerned in their respective governments to examine the questionnaire and provide detailed responses.

“Your active participation will be invaluable in shaping a document that reflects the collective will of all states, and in reinforcing the federal foundations of our nation. This endeavour rises above politics and partisanship. Together, let us renew the federal spirit of our Constitution and bequeath to future generations a union that is both strong and just, both united and truly federal,” Stalin said in the letter.

The letter followed the appeal he made at the recent conference here on Union-State relations to all the CMs to constitute similar committees. Reiterating that a strong union and strong states are not contradictory but complementary, he recalled the views of late DMK leaders and former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.