Rs 385 crore sanctioned for infrastructure expansion of TN central university

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Education has approved a substantial development project worth Rs 385.27 crore for the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur. The funding, facilitated through the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), is set to transform CUTN and address long-standing need for infrastructure development.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to deliver the convocation address at the 10th convocation ceremony to be held at the Central University on September 3, and now the funding announcement has come as a double boon for the university, shared officials.

“We had recently made a presentation at the ministry about the needs of the university and I am glad that the amount has been sanctioned. The funds will give a major boost to the quality of education and research in the university,” said M Krishnan, vice chancellor of CUTN.

Among the major components of the approved projects is the construction of a state-of-the-art academic building, with an outlay of Rs 96.40 crore. The expansion also includes a 300-bedded girls’ hostel and a 300-bedded boys’ hostel, sanctioned at Rs 46.63 crore and Rs 46.91 crore respectively.