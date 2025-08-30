Tamil Nadu to pilot counselling scheme for ex-convicts

CHENNAI: In a first-of its-kind initiative, Tamil Nadu is rolling out a pilot scheme from September 1 to provide pre-release and post-release reintegration counselling for convicts, who were lodged in prisons for three years or more.
Aimed at easing the transition of prisoners back into society, the scheme will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Discharged Prisoners Aid Society (TNDPAS) by involving qualified clinical psychologists approved by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA).
Dr Maheshwar Dayal, director general of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu, said the reintegration counselling is the first such initiative to be implemented by a state in India. The scheme is being rolled out as a pilot to test its efficacy so that suitable changes can be included as required, he added.
“Around 350 convicts due for release in the next four months will be covered in the first phase. Prison psychologists will later identify individuals who need continued support,” he said.
The project will offer three counselling sessions to eligible prisoners, of which one will be prior to their release and two after their release. With an initial outlay of Rs 10 lakh, each session is budgeted at Rs 1,000, making the total cost per prisoner about Rs 3,000. More than 800 SMHA-approved psychologists are eligible to offer the counselling, officials said.
Department sources said they expect the initiative to help in preventing repeat offences, addressing stigma faced by released prisoners and help them re-enter society with greater confidence. Though labelled a pilot, officials said all central prisons in the state are covered in the first phase.
Officials pointed out that counselling presently being provided addresses grievances related to incarceration, whereas discharged prisoners face different challenges once they get released.
Vijay Raghavan, professor at the Centre for Criminology and Justice, Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, highlighted that prisoners, especially women, struggle with social stigma and lack family support after release. He described TN’s move as a pioneering step while stressing that counselling must be accompanied by measures such as family visits and individualised support.
Officials clarified that the initiative will not replace the aid already offered through TNDPAS, such as financial grants, seed support for small businesses. It will be an additional step focusing on mental health and reintegration, they said.