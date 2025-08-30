Tamil Nadu to pilot counselling scheme for ex-convicts

CHENNAI: In a first-of its-kind initiative, Tamil Nadu is rolling out a pilot scheme from September 1 to provide pre-release and post-release reintegration counselling for convicts, who were lodged in prisons for three years or more.

Aimed at easing the transition of prisoners back into society, the scheme will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Discharged Prisoners Aid Society (TNDPAS) by involving qualified clinical psychologists approved by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA).

Dr Maheshwar Dayal, director general of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu, said the reintegration counselling is the first such initiative to be implemented by a state in India. The scheme is being rolled out as a pilot to test its efficacy so that suitable changes can be included as required, he added.

“Around 350 convicts due for release in the next four months will be covered in the first phase. Prison psychologists will later identify individuals who need continued support,” he said.