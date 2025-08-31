Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin launches canal desilting, strengthening works

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday reviewed the northeast monsoon preparedness and launched flood-mitigation projects worth Rs 78.87 crore. The works, which were flagged off at Otteri Nullah, Railway Ainsley Canal, Captain Cotton Canal in Vyasarpadi, and Kodungaiyur Canal, included canal deepening and widening, desilting, and constructing/strengthening of retaining walls. In addition, the Water Resources Department is implementing projects worth Rs 32.9 crore, including desilting the Ennore stretch of Buckingham Canal, removal of ash deposits from the Kosasthalaiyar River, and desilting the surplus course of Puzhal Lake.

Udhayanidhi instructed officials to ensure that all stormwater drain and flood-mitigation works are completed on time before northeast monsoon, while maintaining quality standards.