Four of a family killed in tragic car-lorry collision near Paramakudi

MADURAI: In a tragic road accident, four persons, including three members of the same family, died after a car collided head-on with a lorry near Paramakudi on the Ramanathapuram–Madurai National Highway on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Govindarajan of Chettiar Street, Ramanathapuram, his wife Yamuna (55), daughter Rubini (30), and the driver of the car, Kaliswaran (29).
According to police sources, Govindarajan had hired a car to travel with his wife, son, and daughter to Courtallam for a family trip. The vehicle, driven by Kaliswaran, was passing through Nenmeni near Paramakudi when a speeding goods-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.
The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Yamuna, Rubini, and driver Kaliswaran died on the spot. Govindarajan, who sustained grievous injuries, was being rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai but succumbed to his injuries on the way.
Additionally, four persons travelling in both vehicles sustained injuries and were admitted to Madurai Government Hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Police personnel from Paramakudi Taluk rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents. The accident caused a traffic snarl on the busy highway for several hours before normalcy was restored. The Paramakudi Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.