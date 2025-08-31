Four of a family killed in tragic car-lorry collision near Paramakudi

MADURAI: In a tragic road accident, four persons, including three members of the same family, died after a car collided head-on with a lorry near Paramakudi on the Ramanathapuram–Madurai National Highway on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Govindarajan of Chettiar Street, Ramanathapuram, his wife Yamuna (55), daughter Rubini (30), and the driver of the car, Kaliswaran (29).

According to police sources, Govindarajan had hired a car to travel with his wife, son, and daughter to Courtallam for a family trip. The vehicle, driven by Kaliswaran, was passing through Nenmeni near Paramakudi when a speeding goods-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.