Passengers forced to weave through chaos at Salem central bus stand

SALEM: The Bharat Ratna Dr MGR Central Bus Stand, a crucial transit point connecting Salem to other parts of Tamil Nadu and beyond, has become a maze of parked buses and blocked pathways due to poor parking management. This has left passengers, especially children and the elderly, to navigate through the daily chaos.

On average, nearly 1,000 government buses and 340 private buses operate from the stand daily. During weekends and holidays, an additional 500 special buses are added to meet the rush. The daily footfall reaches 75,000 passengers, and on weekends, it can go as high as 1 lakh.

Salem is also a vital link point where commuters from across the state arrive to change buses. Buses operate to various destinations, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Ooty, Tiruchy, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Chennai, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Vellore.

Instead of moving in and out swiftly, buses often halt well beyond their allotted time. Many are parked right in the center of the bus stand, blocking walking paths and choking the inflow of vehicles.