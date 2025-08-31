Tamil Nadu government prohibits suspension of staff on retirement day

CHENNAI: The state Human Resource Management department has issued fresh directives prohibiting suspension of government employees on the day of their retirement, while introducing a structured and transparent framework to deal with pending disciplinary and judicial proceedings.

CM M K Stalin had announced in the Assembly on September 7, 2021, that “government employees will not be suspended on the day of their retirement”. The order, which was issued on Friday to bring the announcement to effect, amended the rules, which earlier did not permit the employees to retire, if they were under suspension on allegations of misconduct, or for facing a complaint of criminal offence that is under investigation or trial.

Consequently, many employees facing such charges were suspended on their last day of service to prevent them from retiring, which came under criticism, even from the Madras HC on many occasions.

A recent instance for this happened on the last day of service of former Anna University vice chancellor R Velraj on July 31.

The order makes clear that staff who were under suspension and retained in service on their superannuation date will now be deemed retired, with proceedings continuing under relevant rules.