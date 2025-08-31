Tamil Nadu ring-fencing property tax case to keep ED out of probe?

CHENNAI: Investigating the multi-crore property tax scam in Madurai Corporation, the Tamil Nadu police have conspicuously omitted the Prevention of Corruption of Act (PCA) and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR, which are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), thereby preventing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from entering the picture.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been probing the allegations of fraudulent manipulation of software to reduce property tax assessments of at least 150 buildings by certain employees of the Madurai Corporation. At least five lower-level corporation employees, a retired assistant commissioner and Madurai Mayor Indrani’s husband Pon Vasanth have been arrested in the case. Pon Vasanth was suspended from the ruling DMK in May for alleged anti-party activities.

The original FIR registered by the Madurai city police on June 17 invoked IPC sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust by public servant (407), forgery (465, 466, 468) and falsification of records (477A).

However, it has skipped Section 467 (forgery of valuable documents), Section 471 (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine), and not invoked Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 420 (cheating) and PCA, despite the alleged involvement of multiple government employees in the scam in which the government lost crores of rupees in tax payment due to alleged forging of electronic records. These omitted sections are scheduled offences under Part A as per Section 2 (1)(y) of the PMLA.