Trump tariff may cost Tamil Nadu Rs 34,642 crore in 2025-26: Government

30 lakh may lose jobs in TN owing to US import tariff

The state government had earlier said that about 30 lakh people may lose jobs because of the increase in import tariff.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu accounted for 28% of the country’s textile exports, the release said Tiruppur, which has led the industry for decades, alone contributed to roughly Rs 40,000 crore of foreign exchange earnings last year. Women would be worst affected since 65% of the workforce in Tiruppur are women, who work in both textiles and related industries, the release said.

Recalling the letter he wrote to the PM, Stalin, in his latest appeal, thanked the union government for the suspension of 11% of customs duty on cotton till December 31. However, this is only a temporary relief, which cannot be of help until either the new US tariff gets revoked or other measures are taken to offset the losses due to these tariffs, he said.

Stalin assured TN’s cooperation to work together and said the state industries have shown resilience during GST and Covid-19 disruptions.

“This resilience cannot be mistaken for invulnerability. The union government must act swiftly to bring forward a unified policy response that delivers immediate relief to the affected sectors,” he said.

“With unity and timely action, India can protect its exporters and rise stronger,” he added.