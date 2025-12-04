Madras HC issues notice to Dindigul Collector over ban on Karthigai Deepam festival

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued statutory notice to Dindigul Collector S Saravanan for passing a prohibitory order in Perumal Kovilpatti village in Dindigul, preventing Hindu community in the village from celebrating Karthigai Deepam festival at Mandu Karuppasamy temple, despite an order passed by the court on Tuesday evening directing the authorities to permit the celebration.

Hearing a contempt petition filed by V Sithan Balraj, Justice G R Swaminathan observed the collector does not exercise appellate jurisdiction over the HC.

During the hearing, the judge repeatedly asked the collector, who was present before the court along with the Superintendent of Police Pradeep pursuant to a summon issued by the judge, whether he is going to withdraw the prohibitory order and implement the verdict. However, the collector explained though they wanted to implement the court order, the situation was volatile, leading to issuance of the prohibitory order.

Additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan contended the state’s right of appeal cannot be deprived through contempt proceedings. He pointed out that they had moved an appeal before the division bench in the morning and asked the judge to let the division bench take a decision.

AAG M Ajmal Khan also pointed out that there will be bloodshed if the celebration is permitted to take place, pointing out that already 21 FIRs, including a murder case, are pending in connection with the issue.