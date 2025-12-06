Karimangalam farmers want water supplied to 22 lakes

DHARMAPURI: Karimangalam farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to ensure that water released from the KRP dam reaches 22 lakes in the region.

The KRP dam in Krishnagiri is a key source of water for residents of Karimangalam taluk. Water released from the dam is transported through the right canal and arrives in Dharmapuri near Kumbarahalli panchayat. However, over the past few years, 22 lakes that are fed by the dam have not reached maximum capacity. Therefore, farmers are urging the administration to ensure water reaches these lakes in Karimangalam.

Speaking to TNIE, A Murugesan from Karimangalam said, "We have been facing severe water shortage due to groundwater depletion, which has in turn led to lakes drying up, leading to an intense drought in the area. Therefore, efforts must be taken to ensure that the lakes in the area are sufficiently supplied."