IndiGo crisis leaves Chennai flyers stranded as cancellations, chaos persist

CHENNAI: Despite measures announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that were expected to assuage the ongoing operational crisis at IndiGo, there was little respite for air passengers who had booked tickets with the country’s largest carrier as chaos, frustration and uncertainty continued at Chennai airport on Saturday.

While conditions were less volatile than Friday, with some flights finally taking off, relief remained limited for stranded travellers, many of whom had spent hours clinging to the hope of reaching their destinations.

Chennai Airport spokesperson said 52 outbound and 44 inbound services were cancelled, leaving large numbers of passengers in limbo on Saturday. However, the details of IndiGo airline’s inbound and outbound flight a day to and from Chennai airport could not be ascertained. The airline attempted to accommodate some travellers on alternative flights, often routing them through different cities from those originally booked. Queues, however, remained long.

Teresa, a teacher at the American International School, who was travelling from Mumbai with a planned connection to Kazakhstan, said, “I was lucky. The airline accommodated me on an alternative flight to Delhi, from where I can catch a connecting flight to Kazakhstan,” she said.

Others were not as fortunate. Sivasankaran, a resident of Cuddapah in Andhra Pradesh, said his flight to Mumbai — from where he had a connecting service to Kuwait — was cancelled. “I don’t have a place to stay, and food is expensive. I don’t know what to do,” said the blue-collar worker.