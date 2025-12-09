TN CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 98-crore fisheries infrastructure projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated fisheries infrastructure projects worth `98.92 crore, including upgraded fishing harbours, a modern fish landing centre and a new fish seed farm on behalf of the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

According to a release, the projects inaugurated include additional infrastructure at the Thengapattanam fishing harbour in Kanniyakumari district, created at a cost of Rs 60 crore; an upgraded fish landing centre with a trawl-net loop at Periyanayagi Patti fishing village costing Rs 26 crore; a modernised fishing harbour at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district built at a cost of Rs 10 crore; and a government fish seed farm established at Kadana in Tenkasi for Rs 2.92 crore.

The statement also said the state is consistently upgrading coastal infrastructure to ensure safe berthing facilities for fishing boats, promote sustainable fishing practices and improve hygiene standards from catch to consumer.

It added that the government has been implementing several welfare schemes to strengthen fishermen’s livelihoods, including financial assistance during the annual fishing ban, supply of tax-exempt diesel to mechanised boats, subsidised kerosene for traditional crafts, and 50% subsidy for purchasing new tuna long-liners and gill-net boats.