Four years on, Coimbatore's Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation work still in pipeline

COIMBATORE: Nearly four years after Chief Minister MK Stalin ceremonially launched the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project, the transformation of the 11-km waterway is far from complete. What was originally envisioned as an 18-month project, scheduled to wrap up by April 2023, has instead stretched on with repeated hiccups in work and persistent challenges in clearing encroachments along the canal banks.

The Sanganoor Canal, which cuts through the heart of Coimbatore, has remained dry and neglected for decades. It was taken up for revival soon after the DMK government assumed office in 2021. During his visit to the district in November that year, Stalin inaugurated the first phase of the project, giving residents hope that the long-ignored channel would finally be restored into a functional urban waterway.

The initial phase, covering roughly 2.3 km from Mettupalayam Road to Sathyamangalam Road, was sanctioned at Rs 49 crore. A second package, originally proposed for a 1-km stretch at Rs 30.3 crore, was later shelved. The plan included building gabion walls, strengthening embankments with reinforced concrete, laying chip stones along the canal bed, creating pedestrian walkways, and constructing service roads on both sides of the canal.

However, on-ground progress has been painfully slow. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was forced to halt the project for nearly 10 months beginning August 2022, as families living along the canal banks had not been provided with alternate housing. Without relocation support from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, civic officials were unable to clear encroachments needed for road construction. Work resumed only in June 2023, though the pace has continued to disappoint residents and environmental groups monitoring the project.