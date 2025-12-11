Coimbatore’s Ondipudur UGD project nears completion, road restoration to follow

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's long-awaited underground drainage (UGD) project in parts of Ondipudur has finally entered the last stretch, bringing relief to thousands of households that have been demanding proper drainage for years. However, motorists who use the busy Singanallur-Ondipudur section of Trichy Road are frustrated, as the surface remains battered and uneven after months of pipeline works.

The UGD project taken up by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was formally launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 24, at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore. The initiative aimed to address glaring gaps in drainage coverage across several rapidly developing residential areas in Ondipudur.

For years, residents have repeatedly petitioned the government, highlighting issues such as sewage stagnation, contamination, and difficulty in obtaining new house approvals due to the absence of UGD lines. Responding to these appeals, the CCMC sent a proposal to the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) seeking financial support.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department first granted administrative sanction (AS) of Rs 177.29 crore on September 9. However, the CCMC soon realised that the sanctioned amount would be insufficient due to the scale of the work. After further correspondence, the sanction was revised to Rs 185 crore on November 8, 2023. Meanwhile, the technical sanction had already been issued on August 18, 2023, and tenders were floated on October 13, 2023.

Despite paperwork moving swiftly, the groundwork faced delays. The work order was issued only on February 21, 2024, leaving contractors with a tight timeline to meet targets. The project was split into two phases, covering large swathes of Ganapathy, Gandhimaa Nagar, Vilankurichi Road, Thanneerpandal, SIHS Colony and Ondipudur.