Drought-hit farmlands in Tiruppur: Minister seeks release of water to Vattamalai, Uppar dams

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers has been demanding that water from Thirumurthy Dam be released to Vattamalai and Uppar dams in Tiruppur district to protect them from drought. Meanwhile, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to release water to both dams, before releasing water to the first zone of the Parambikulam Aliyar project (PAP).
Saminthan, in his letter to the chief minister, said, "About 6,000 acres of farmlands in Dharapuram and Kundadam areas are irrigated through the Uppar Dam in Dharapuram taluk. The dam currently has about 40% of water of its total capacity of 576 mcft. 60% of the dam’s level still needs to be filled."
"Similarly, the Vattamalai Dam in Vellakovil area, which has a total capacity of 260 mcft, helps irrigate about 6,000 acres of farmlands. This dam is currently in a completely dry state, and as a result, the groundwater level in the villages surrounding the dam has dropped below 1,500 feet. Farmers are purchasing water through tankers and using it for coconut trees and livestock," the minister added.
He also mentioned that waterbodies along the routes of PAP canals have dried up and groundwater levels have dropped.
"Currently, the water availability in PAP dams is satisfactory. Also, water supply for the fourth zone of PAP will end on December 24. Then, water is likely to be released to the first zone of PAP by the end of January. Therefore, before releasing water to the first zone, the chief minister should take steps to release water to Uppar and Vattamalai dams and other waterbodies," the minister added.
A senior official of the Water Resources Department said, "About 230 mcft of water was released to Uppar Dam from November 17 to 24. Next, after the water release for the fourth zone, water will be released for both dams after obtaining approval from the PAP's planning committee. We are also providing water to waterbodies as per the demands from time to time."