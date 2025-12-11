Drought-hit farmlands in Tiruppur: Minister seeks release of water to Vattamalai, Uppar dams

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers has been demanding that water from Thirumurthy Dam be released to Vattamalai and Uppar dams in Tiruppur district to protect them from drought. Meanwhile, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to release water to both dams, before releasing water to the first zone of the Parambikulam Aliyar project (PAP).

Saminthan, in his letter to the chief minister, said, "About 6,000 acres of farmlands in Dharapuram and Kundadam areas are irrigated through the Uppar Dam in Dharapuram taluk. The dam currently has about 40% of water of its total capacity of 576 mcft. 60% of the dam’s level still needs to be filled."

"Similarly, the Vattamalai Dam in Vellakovil area, which has a total capacity of 260 mcft, helps irrigate about 6,000 acres of farmlands. This dam is currently in a completely dry state, and as a result, the groundwater level in the villages surrounding the dam has dropped below 1,500 feet. Farmers are purchasing water through tankers and using it for coconut trees and livestock," the minister added.