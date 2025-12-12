Private vehicles occupy bus bay at Udumalpet stand; drivers seek action

COIMBATORE: The parking of vehicles by the public in the dedicated bus bays at the Udumalpet central bus stand in Tiruppur district has become a nuisance. Upset bus drivers demanded that the police department and Udumalpet Municipality take stringent action against the practice.

A corporation bus driver, P Muthusamy (name changed), in Udumalpet told TNIE that several buses to areas such as Dharapuram, Erode, and Mettupalayam via Tiruppur as well as town buses are operated from here.

"With eight bus bays in the bus stand, drivers park their buses in the bays and depart after a halt time of 10 to 20 minutes. When buses are not present, motorists, including two-wheeler riders and pickup van drivers who deliver bakery and fruit items to local shops, park their vehicles in the middle of the bays. Due to this, drivers are forced to locate the vehicle owners or push the vehicles out of the bays. As a result, drivers and conductors lose their short rest period of 10 to 20 minutes at the bus stand, causing much stress," he alleged.