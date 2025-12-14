Few takers for e-resource consortium, Anna University shelves plan

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: The e-resource consortium model proposed by Anna University in 2024 to provide digital access to academic content, including e-books and journals, for engineering students of constituent and affiliated colleges has been shelved due to poor reception from colleges, senior officials in the higher education department said.

The proposal aimed to offer access to over 10,000 e-books, 3,000 international e-journals, interactive learning material and explanatory videos to engineering students across 440 colleges affiliated to the university. Students were expected to pay a fee of Rs 500 per semester, the funds of which were to be pooled through a consortium model to procure resources centrally.

The initiative, however, failed to gain momentum, with only around 20 colleges opting to pay the subscription in the past year. The limited participation made the model financially unviable, officials said. "As the required number of colleges did not join the consortium, it was not possible to pool sufficient funds and procure quality resources. The money collected from participating colleges will be refunded," a senior higher education department official said.

Expressing disappointment over the proposal being shelved, faculty members from constituent colleges said that it could have addressed long-standing gaps in library infrastructure. A professor from Anna University, Tiruchy, on condition of anonymity, said, "Libraries in constituent colleges are not as modern as those in the main campus. This e-consortium model would have bridged that gap by giving students access to updated digital resources."