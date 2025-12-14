Thiruparankundram locals sit on fast, want deepam lit on hilltop

MADURAI: A hunger strike was held on behalf of residents of Thiruparankundram, demanding permission to light ‘Karthigai Deepam’ on the pillar atop the hill, in compliance with the conditions laid down by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The protest follows a petition filed by a local resident, Rama Ravikumar, seeking permission to light the lamp on the pillar. The Bench had earlier granted permission for lighting of the lamp. However, the state government moved the Supreme Court in appeal, and the police denied permission for the event.

After the police refused permission for a hunger strike proposed by the public in support of lighting the lamp, the Madurai Bench on Friday allowed the protest to be held, subject to strict conditions.

As per the court order, only 50 people should participate in the hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm.

The court also directed that no slogans should be raised during the protest, and allowed only religious chants. No provocative slogans against any individual or group should be raised, the court had added.

More than 50 police personnel were deployed in the Thirupparankundram area on Saturday as part of security arrangements.

Organisers instructed participants, including those affiliated to political parties, to attend the protest without displaying any party symbol or flag.