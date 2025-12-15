After a high, fortunes of cloud kitchens flatten out in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Cloud kitchens mushroomed across Tiruchy two years ago, thanks to the low-cost business model and loyal customer base. Today, the trend has plateaued as operators are unable to withstand the operational and financial pressure.

Cloud kitchens typically operate under two models – commercial facilities and home based facilities. Due to rising overheads like rent, fuel cost, staff salary, etc, the former has seen a decline.

On the other hand, home-based operator would incur expenses of Rs 25,000 per month, excluding advertising cost. Most of them depend on social media and it would cost Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 to shoot and post promotional videos. Home-based operators prepare food on the basis of pre-orders. For three meals a day, they charge around Rs 250 per person and the monthly subscription would be Rs 6000 on an average.

The customers are mostly youth who are staying alone for the purpose of education or employment. This loyal customer base is what keeps the home fires burning. M Ayeesha (37) from Bheema Nagar, who runs a home-based operator, says the returns have been steady but modest. "I started the venture 15 months ago. There is profit, but only after I confined the menu to biryani, mandi and brownies," she said.

Ayeesha, who is helped by her mother-in-law, said limited resources prevent her from partnering with food delivery apps. "I can't handle large orders as I cook from home. I get one or two orders a day, and either my husband delivers them or customers pick them up," she added. S Saranyabai (30) has been operating a cloud kitchen In Thiruverumbur for five months and has seen encouraging response. But competition, she says, is intense.