AIADMK collecting applications early out of fear of desertions, alleges TN Minister Regupathy

PUDUKOTTAI: Minister S. Regupathy on Monday alleged that the AIADMK has begun collecting applications from aspirants for the 2026 Assembly elections well in advance as it fears leaders and cadres may desert the party.
“The AIADMK is rushing to collect applications because it is worried that no one should leave the party. They are checking whether they even have candidates left,” Regupathy told media persons, criticising the party’s move to start the process months ahead of the polls.
When asked about Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent speech in Tiruvannamalai, in which he said the DMK would embrace anyone who approached it with love, Regupathy said the party would always accommodate people with affection, despite ideological differences.
However, he clarified that alliances would be guided strictly by ideology. “Our alliances are ideological. Anyone who accepts the Dravidian model is welcome to work with us,” he said, when asked about the possibility of joining hands with the BJP.
Responding to questions on the DMK’s leadership, Regupathy said there was nothing wrong with party cadres accepting Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next leader. “He comes next only after our leader. We have strengthened the movement with nearly two crore cadres today, and they believe Udhayanidhi Stalin will further consolidate the DMK,” he said.
He also cited the recent youth wing conference held in Salem as evidence that young people continue to stand firmly with the DMK.
Taking a swipe at the Centre, Regupathy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit Tamil Nadu only to save their electoral deposits. “Even if they come, they won’t allocate funds to Tamil Nadu but will divert our money to other States,” he claimed.