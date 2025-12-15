AIADMK collecting applications early out of fear of desertions, alleges TN Minister Regupathy

PUDUKOTTAI: Minister S. Regupathy on Monday alleged that the AIADMK has begun collecting applications from aspirants for the 2026 Assembly elections well in advance as it fears leaders and cadres may desert the party.

“The AIADMK is rushing to collect applications because it is worried that no one should leave the party. They are checking whether they even have candidates left,” Regupathy told media persons, criticising the party’s move to start the process months ahead of the polls.

When asked about Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent speech in Tiruvannamalai, in which he said the DMK would embrace anyone who approached it with love, Regupathy said the party would always accommodate people with affection, despite ideological differences.