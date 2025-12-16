CM Stalin distributes Muthamizh Peravai awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented awards to several artistes, including actor M Nassar, at an event organised by Muthamizh Peravai trust at TN Rajarathinam auditorium in Chennai on Monday. Nassar was given Kalaignar award, Vaduvur SNR Krishnamurthy received Rajarathna award, ‘Iyal Selvam’ award was given to renowned speaker Thiruvarur Shanmugavadivelan, ‘Isai Selvam’ award was given to vocalist Gayathri Venkataraghavan.

‘Nattiya Selvam’ award was conferred upon Anitha Guha, ‘Nadaswaram Selvam’ was given to Thirumeignanam brothers TKR Ayyappan and TKR Meenakshisundaram, ‘Thavil Selvam’ was given to Nangoor NK Selvaganapathy and ‘Miruthanga Selvam’ was given to Thanjavur K Murugaboopathi.

Stalin also appreciated the Muthamizh Peravai for continuously hosting the event for 51 years. “Tamil Nadu state film awards and television awards were not given for about a decade during the previous government. Only after we came to power, we started giving those awards from 2022. Soon, this year’s award event will be announced,” he added.

The CM said the activities of the state government have been praised by the artistes of all fields. “For a cultured future generation, art, literature and sports play prominent role. Artistes should contribute to the growth of the nation,” he said.