Class 7 boy dies in wall collapse at govt school

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old student died on the spot after a dilapidated wall at the Government High School in Kondapuram village near RK Pet in Tiruvallur district collapsed on Tuesday. The incident took place when S Mohith, a Class 7 student, was having lunch sitting atop the wall, police said. No other student was injured.

According to the RK Pet police, after completing his half-yearly exam, Mohith climbed atop the wall adjacent to a ramp on the school premises and was having lunch. The wall suddenly collapsed and he got caught under the debris, police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said he was deeply saddened by the incident. Offering condolences to the family, he announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

Rs 8 lakh was sanctioned for repair works at school, say officials

Following the death, the boy’s family and relatives staged a protest for nearly three hours demanding action against the school authorities, and did not allow the body to be taken for postmortem examination. However, police held talks with them and assured necessary action, following which the body was taken to Tiruttani GH.