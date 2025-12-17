Collector reviews development works in Parangipettai Panchayat Union

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday inspected and reviewed development works being carried out in areas under the Parangipettai Panchayat Union.
The collector inspected ongoing works at Samiyarpettai, C Puduppettai and Ariyakoshti and said several welfare schemes launched by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister were aimed at improving the living standards of rural people and strengthening village infrastructure.
At Samiyarpettai, he reviewed proposals for pedestrian pathways, a park, beach resting areas and recreational facilities as part of efforts to secure Blue Flag certification for the beach.
In Ariyakoshti, he inspected 288 residential units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board under a government-assisted housing scheme with minimal beneficiary contribution. He assessed the quality of construction and structural stability of the buildings.
At C Puduppettai Panchayat, the Collector inspected a mangrove nursery developed at a cost of Rs 13.46 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the Forest Department. He also reviewed book availability and attendance registers at the panchayat library.
For tribal welfare, he inspected the construction of 36 houses, each measuring 300 sq ft, under the Prime Minister Janman Scheme at a cost of Rs 5.07 lakh per house, fully funded by the government, and instructed officials to ensure adherence to quality standards.
The collector also reviewed the ‘Thadaigalai Thaandi Thervu’ scheme, under which special classes are being conducted for Class 12 students in government and government-aided schools, and inspected spoken English classes at Parangipettai Government Higher Secondary School.
Additional District Collector (RDA) R A Priyanka, Chidambaram Sub-Collector Kishan Kumar and officials were present.