Collector reviews development works in Parangipettai Panchayat Union

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday inspected and reviewed development works being carried out in areas under the Parangipettai Panchayat Union.

The collector inspected ongoing works at Samiyarpettai, C Puduppettai and Ariyakoshti and said several welfare schemes launched by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister were aimed at improving the living standards of rural people and strengthening village infrastructure.

At Samiyarpettai, he reviewed proposals for pedestrian pathways, a park, beach resting areas and recreational facilities as part of efforts to secure Blue Flag certification for the beach.

In Ariyakoshti, he inspected 288 residential units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board under a government-assisted housing scheme with minimal beneficiary contribution. He assessed the quality of construction and structural stability of the buildings.

At C Puduppettai Panchayat, the Collector inspected a mangrove nursery developed at a cost of Rs 13.46 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the Forest Department. He also reviewed book availability and attendance registers at the panchayat library.