Despite continuous seizure efforts by corporation, stray cattle return to city roads

MADURAI: Stray cattle menace continues to pose challenges to residents across the city, especially in market areas and along the Vaigai Banks Road, despite the city corporation's efforts to intensify enforcement. According to corporation officials, a total of 467 stray cattle were seized across the city between January and November, with the most of 96 seizures in March, followed by 74 in June. September witnessed the lowest number of seizures, six, and January in second last with 16 seizures.

The officials said the number of seizures has reduced significantly this year -- compared to the nearly 400 seizures between June and November last year -- due to a decline in cattle straying onto city roads, attributing it to intensive drives carried out by the civic body throughout the year.

At present, spot fines of Rs 3,000 per cattle and Rs 1,500 per calf are levied on cattle owners, with repeated violations attracting Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 per animal. According to the officials, the corporation has collected a total penalty of more than Rs 13 lakh so far this year.

As part of the follow-up measures, the corporation has so far sent 22 seized cattle to sheds and registered two cases against individuals who had let their cattle roam on roads, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.