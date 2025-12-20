Madras HC stays order to light deepam in Dindigul district

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Friday stayed an order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan on December 2, directing district authorities to permit Karthigai deepam celebrations on Mandu Karuppasamy temple in Dindigul, which had been closed a year ago due to disputes between Hindus and Christians in the locality.

A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan passed the interim order on two separate appeals filed against the order by the district authorities and R Savarimuthu, a member of the local Christian community. The aforesaid temple, which is located on 12.5 cent poramboke land near a Kaliamman temple, was closed last year due to communal disputes. Nearly 21 FIRs, including a murder case, were pending in connection with the issue.

However, following a petition filed by V Sithan Balraj seeking to reopen the temple and permit Karthigai deepam celebrations, Justice GR Swaminathan had observed that mere registration of criminal cases alone cannot come in the way of courts from granting reliefs when rights are involved.