DMK turned debt-burdened TN into developed state: Kanimozhi

TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu was in a very backward position, without any development and burdened by debt when the AIADMK left power; now, the DMK has transformed Tamil Nadu into an advanced, developed state, said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Speaking to reporters in Palladam on Tuesday, Kanimozhi said, “Around 1 to 2 lakh women are expected to participate in the DMK women’s wing west zone conference at Karanampet on December 29. The DMK government will always prioritise the advancement of women. That is why DMK president M K Stalin has instructed us to organise this conference.”

“TN is a safe state for women. Therefore, we believe there is no need for any special security arrangements for the conference. Moreover, no security-related problems have occurred so far at the conferences organised by the DMK,” she added.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, Kanimozhi said DMK’s election manifesto committee will meet all sections of people in Coimbatore, before preparing the manifesto. As said by the CM, DMK’s manifesto would be the election manifesto of the people. We will listen to the needs of the people and promise to do whatever we can.”

To a query related to minorities and women’s votes, she said, “It will be very clear after the election who will get how many votes. We are absolutely confident that our Dravidian model government will win and M K Stalin will continue as the chief minister.”