ICCI Coimbatore chapter hails budget for boosting industries, healthcare, and AI initiatives

COIMBATORE: The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Coimbatore chapter functionaries noted that the extension of Jal Jeevan mission project will benefit thousands of motor pump manufacturers in Coimbatore.

Rajesh B Lund, ICCI Coimbatore chapter president, N Pradeep, secretary, other functionaries, industrialists, and entrepreneurs from across the district addressed the media persons here on Saturday regarding the union budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rajesh pointed out that the new income tax slab rates and tax exemption for an income of Rs 12 lakh per annum would benefit micro industries a lot.

He added, “To further strengthen healthcare infrastructure, 10,000 additional seats will be introduced in medical colleges and hospitals in the coming year, as part of a broader plan to add 75,000 seats over the next five years. This will improve the medical field a lot. The establishment of daycare cancer centres in the district hospitals will also benefit thousands of people.”

“Also, to improve relief for cancer patients, those suffering from rare diseases, and chronic conditions, the government has announced to add 36 life-saving drugs to the list of medicines which are fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD). Apart from that, six life-saving medicines will be added to a list with a concessional customs duty of 5%, full exemption and concessional duty will apply to bulk drugs used for manufacturing these medicines. Additionally, 37 new medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs will be included in the exemption list. These will be a big relief for people seeking life-saving drugs,” he further said.