Dharmapuri paddy farmers expect good harvest, seek procurement centres

DHARMAPURI: Paddy farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to open a direct procurement centre (DPC) in Dharmapuri.

Though Dharmapuri is not a major producer of paddy, due to cyclone Fengal, and the rise in water levels in most of the water bodies across the district, farmers have been actively involved in paddy cultivation. While the district only has an average cultivation of 18,500 hectares of paddy, due to increase in water level, the cultivation has expanded to 23,000 hectares. Hoping for a bountiful yield, farmers have sought a DPC.

R Murgan, a farmer from Hosur, told TNIE, “Since October, the cultivation of paddy has been happening in full swing in the district. While some areas in the district were impacted by the cyclone, most areas flourished. The cyclone replenished many parched water bodies across the district and so the cultivation area has expanded. Usually, farmers keep a portion for themselves and sell the rest. But this year we have more production. So, we need a paddy procurement centre.”

S Sugumaran, another farmer from Dharmapuri, said, “Usually paddy is sold to private traders in the district and it is procured at somewhere between Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,000 per quintal depending on the variety. But, if a government-run procurement centre is brought here, farmers would benefit from it. Especially since they offer a Minimum support price (MSP). In 2024, the government provided an MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal and additional incentives. Bringing this here would improve farmers’ situation.”

When TNIE spoke to the officials in the Agriculture Department, they said, “The demand has been raised by farmers and the decision is made by the government. However, there are no concerns, as we need a minimum supply criteria. This year due to a lot of rain paddy is flourishing. But we cannot say the same for the years to come. So, these will be analysed and then a decision will be taken.”