True patriotism is love for humanity too: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: CM M K Stalin emphasised that true patriotism is not just about attachment to the land but about love and commitment to the people.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Diamond Jubilee Celebration and the Kalaignar Centenary Jambore on Sunday at Manappari, he stressed the need to prioritise humanity and unity over territorial sentiment.

Stalin praised Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh for his role in implementing impactful educational reforms, particularly the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme. Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s strong presence in the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement, with 12 lakh members from the state out of 80 lakh members across India.

He announced that a new Scouts and Guides headquarters, equipped with modern facilities, will be built in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

K K Khandelwal, National Chief Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Movement, announced the prestigious Silver Elephant Award to Anbil Mahesh for his contributions to the Movement. The award will be given by President Droupadi Murmu.