TVK chief Vijay unveils busts of icons

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay hoisted his party flag and unveiled the busts of his political icons — Velunachiyar, K Kamaraj, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, BR Ambedkar and Anjalai Ammal — on the occasion of the party’s first anniversary at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur on Sunday.

In a letter to party cadre, Vijay spoke about the TVK’s journey over the past year and outlined its long-term vision. “Let us join hands with the people’s power and show our strength by staging a democratic movement through power sharing in the 2026 Assembly election,” he said in the letter.

Vijay emphasised that the party has consistently focused on people’s issues, from the Citizenship Amendment Act to the Parandur airport project. He also reiterated TVK’s commitment to staying clear of personal attacks in politics, saying, “People’s politics stands far above personal rivalries, and we will continue to refrain from targeting individuals.”