Irregular teachers: Education takes hit at primary school in Pachamalai

The school, which has been functioning since 1974, had over 50 students five years ago and around 30 students three years ago. However, due to irregular teaching, enrolment has dropped to just 13, sources said. According to education department sources, the school had two teachers - a headmistress, Kokila, and a BT teacher, Dharmar.

While Kokila has been posted elsewhere for the past four months, Dharmar allegedly attends school only two or three days a week, signs in the morning, and leaves early. "He often leaves the school in the hands of mid-day meal organisers. When we confronted him, he threatened us," alleged villagers.

They added that the school, once a key educational institution for tribal children, has now seen a drastic decline in student numbers. When contacted, a senior education department official said, "We are aware of the issue. The teacher is on medical leave. We have sought an explanation and will take necessary action."