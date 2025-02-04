TN woman, her two kids drown in open sump

NAMAKKAL: A 29-year-old woman and her two children drowned after falling into an open, water-filled sump outside her father’s residence in Periyamanali, Kolathalupalayam village in Namakkal district on Monday.

R Indhumathi, her husband Ravi and their children Aadvik Aarvin (3) and 11-month-old Navin Aadith, had visited her father’s house to celebrate Pongal, police said. While Ravi returned home to Tiruvallur, the others stayed back to attend a local temple festival.

On Monday, while playing outside the house, Aarvin fell into the open sump. Seeing him fall, Indumathi rushed to rescue him while holding Aadith, but slipped and fell into the sump, police said.

Her family members were out attending an event and noticed Indumathi and the children were missing when they returned. Police said they checked the sump only to find Aadith’s floating body.

The neighbours and family members searched the sump and recovered the bodies of Indumathi and Aarvin. They were rushed to the Namakkal Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival, police added.

Namakkal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.