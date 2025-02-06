Encroachment, improper parking create chaos on Puducherry roads

PUDUCHERRY: Encroachments by advertisement boards and improper parking of vehicles are narrowing major roads in Puducherry leading to traffic congestion. Residents have urged authorities to take action against such violations that could create fatal accidents. Moreover, the width of major roads in the city has remained unchanged for decades despite the increase in population and vehicles.

"Kamaraj Salai is used by high-profile individuals, including the chief minister, ministers, and bureaucrats. The road is kept clear only when they pass through, but at other times, vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy trucks, are parked along the stretch, disrupting traffic flow," said P Srinivasan, a resident of Nehru Nagar.

Similar issues persist on other major roads as traffic police rarely monitor these areas and take action only occasionally. Residents believe that strict enforcement and regular warnings could bring relief.

A shopkeeper from Lenin Street, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "After removing encroachments, a new road was laid recently. However, it became ineffective as shopkeepers placed advertisement boards, reducing the road width. A guesthouse owner first encroached on the road by building a slope and placing a board, and others followed. As a result, vehicles coming to the shops are now parked in the middle of the road."

Residents have expressed concerns that these encroachments may lead to fatal accidents, especially on roads like Kamaraj Salai, Lenin Street, and Vazhudavoor Road, which do not have a central median. With lanes occupied by boards and vehicles, commuters are often forced to travel in the wrong lanes.

Speaking to TNIE, Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said, "We have already started clearing encroachments, including advertisement boards, and are regulating parking areas at MG Road, Anna Salai, and East Coast Road. Other roads will be covered in the coming days, and similar action will be taken in semi-urban areas like Villianur."

Regarding the issue of unauthorised parking by autorickshaws and share autos, Tripathi said the stands are being monitored closely to ensure they operate without disrupting traffic. "Municipalities and the transport department need to work together to either relocate or close down certain stands," he added.

Meanwhile, residents have urged authorities to ensure continuous enforcement to prevent encroachments from recurring.