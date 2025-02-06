Traffic police clear encroachments near Tamil Nadu's Villupuram bus stand

VILLUPRAM: The Villupuram traffic police conducted an encroachment removal drive near the New Bus Stand on Wednesday to facilitate smoother movement of vehicles and buses in the area. The operation aimed at clearing unauthorised structures and vendors occupying footpaths and road margins, which had been causing frequent traffic congestion.

According to officials, the encroachments had been creating significant hurdles for both public and private transport, leading to delays and inconvenience for passengers. With heavy bus movement in the area, illegal roadside stalls, parked vehicles, and an unauthorised auto-rickshaw stand had further worsened the situation. Following multiple complaints from commuters and bus operators, the district administration and traffic police launched the clearance drive to streamline traffic flow.

During the operation, police personnel, assisted by municipal workers, removed makeshift shops, unauthorised parking spaces, and street vendors obstructing traffic. Shopkeepers and vendors were warned against reoccupying the cleared spaces. The police also urged business owners to cooperate in ensuring the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Traffic authorities have assured that regular monitoring will be conducted to prevent further encroachments.