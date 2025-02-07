CM Stalin opens India’s largest single-location solar plant

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the 4.3-GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant of TP Solar Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, at Gangaikondan SIPCOT in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. India’s largest single-location integrated facility, the plant was set up with an investment of Rs 3,800 crore and has created 4,000 jobs, with 80% of the workforce being women, as per an official statement.

After the formal inauguration, the CM visited the manufacturing unit and interacted with the women employees. Company authorities then briefed him on the plant’s operations.

Addressing the event via video conference, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran thanked Stalin for his support in establishing the facility. “The plant is providing employment to women within a 100-km radius. In the future, its capacity can be expanded from 4.3 GW to 8 GW,” Chandrasekaran said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for Vikram Solar Ltd’s new plant, which will be established at an investment of Rs 2,574 crore. The facility will produce 3-GW solar cells and 6-GW modules, creating 2,500 jobs, the statement said.

“Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy in India and a leading state in production and exports across various sectors. The 2024-25 Economic Survey has praised the state government for its exceptional performance in attracting investments,” it added.