CM Stalin opens India’s largest single-location solar plant
TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the 4.3-GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant of TP Solar Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, at Gangaikondan SIPCOT in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. India’s largest single-location integrated facility, the plant was set up with an investment of Rs 3,800 crore and has created 4,000 jobs, with 80% of the workforce being women, as per an official statement.
After the formal inauguration, the CM visited the manufacturing unit and interacted with the women employees. Company authorities then briefed him on the plant’s operations.
Addressing the event via video conference, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran thanked Stalin for his support in establishing the facility. “The plant is providing employment to women within a 100-km radius. In the future, its capacity can be expanded from 4.3 GW to 8 GW,” Chandrasekaran said.
The CM also laid the foundation stone for Vikram Solar Ltd’s new plant, which will be established at an investment of Rs 2,574 crore. The facility will produce 3-GW solar cells and 6-GW modules, creating 2,500 jobs, the statement said.
“Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy in India and a leading state in production and exports across various sectors. The 2024-25 Economic Survey has praised the state government for its exceptional performance in attracting investments,” it added.
‘Rs 10L-cr projects may generate 31 lakh jobs’
“To generate more employment opportunities for the youth and attract the necessary investments to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing several special initiatives.
Since assuming office in May 2021, this government has attracted investment projects worth approximately Rs 10 lakh crore, which are expected to create employment for 31 lakh people,” the statement said.
Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce and District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan were also present at the event.