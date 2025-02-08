Collective efforts needed in the battle against plastic

Global population, now at 8.1 billion, has intensified human activities, significantly contributing to pollution across land, air and water. In India, with a population of over 1.45 billion, plastic waste generation has reached alarming levels, producing approximately 26,000 tonnes every day. Disturbingly, only 8% of this waste is recycled while the remaining either ends up in landfills or leaks into the environment. This unchecked pollution impacts ecosystems, endangers wildlife and contributes to climate change through toxic gas emission during decomposition.

India is taking steps toward sustainable plastic waste management by emphasising circularity, better product design and enhanced recycling. By 2035, the government aims to recycle two-thirds of plastic waste, potentially reducing emissions by 20–50% and improving air and water quality. This roadmap reflects the commitment to mitigating environmental damage and promoting long-term sustainability.

Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, faces significant challenges due to improper plastic disposal. Plastics clogging drains and sewers obstruct water flow, especially during monsoons, leading to urban flooding. Floodwaters laden with plastics spread contaminants into drinking water sources, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases and exacerbating the strain on Tamil Nadu’s already limited water resources.

Improperly discarded plastics often infiltrate rivers, lakes and coastal areas, threatening aquatic life. Marine species, including fish and turtles, and birds ingest plastic debris, causing intestinal blockages, malnutrition and death. Plastics also release harmful chemicals like BPA, phthalates and heavy metals, further disrupting aquatic ecosystems and harming biodiversity.