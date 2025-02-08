Petition to crack down on heavy vehicle movement on Katchaikatti

MADURAI: Social activist and a resident of Katchaikatti petitioned Collector MS Sangeetha on Friday, demanding a crackdown on the movement of heavy vehicles, which has caused damage to the newly laid state highways road between Katchaikatti and Andipatti Bungalow.

In the petition, activist Gnanasekar stated that following his petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin's cell six months ago, the state highways department laid a 4 km road between Katchaikatti village, Katchaikatti main road, and Andipatti Bungalow at a cost of around Rs 2 crore.

Gnanasekar further said that there are proposals for additional crushers and stone quarries in Katchaikatti village. However, the movement of heavy vehicles, such as hydraulic excavators, has damaged the portion of the road in front of Katchaikatti.

The activist added that due to the movement of heavy vehicles, villagers are facing psychological and physical issues. Hence, the collector was requested to take efforts to crack down on vehicle movements and ensure that officials conduct patchwork repairs.